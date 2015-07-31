Show artwork for Mystery Show

Mystery Show

A podcast where Starlee Kine solves mysteries.

July 31, 2015

Case #6 Kotter

The Case:

June 19, 2015

Case #5 Source Code

The Case:While watching a movie, David notices a discrepancy.

June 12, 2015

Case #4 Vanity Plate

The Case:Starlee and her friend Miranda get stopped at a red light and see something shocking. 

June 5, 2015

Case #3 Belt Buckle

The Case:A young boy finds an enchanting object in the street.

May 30, 2015

Case #2 Britney

The Case:Andrea's a writer no one reads. Then she makes a shocking discovery.

May 21, 2015

Case #1 Video Store

The MysteryLaura becomes a member at a video store, rents a video and attempts to return said video the very next day only to discover the store is completely gone. This episode of ...

April 29, 2015

Mystery Show - Trailer

A new podcast about mysteries, hosted by Starlee Kine. From Gimlet Media. Coming soon.

About Mystery Show

