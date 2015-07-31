July 31, 2015
Case #6 Kotter
Mystery Show
The Case:
June 19, 2015
Case #5 Source Code
The Case:While watching a movie, David notices a discrepancy.
June 12, 2015
Case #4 Vanity Plate
The Case:Starlee and her friend Miranda get stopped at a red light and see something shocking.
June 5, 2015
Case #3 Belt Buckle
The Case:A young boy finds an enchanting object in the street.
May 30, 2015
Case #2 Britney
The Case:Andrea's a writer no one reads. Then she makes a shocking discovery.
May 21, 2015
Case #1 Video Store
The MysteryLaura becomes a member at a video store, rents a video and attempts to return said video the very next day only to discover the store is completely gone. This episode of ...
April 29, 2015
Mystery Show - Trailer
A new podcast about mysteries, hosted by Starlee Kine. From Gimlet Media. Coming soon.
A podcast where Starlee Kine solves mysteries.
